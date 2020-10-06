Share:

Peshawar - A transgender was seriously injured when a man opened fire on him here on Monday, police said.

The transgender identified as Farooq Khan alias Malta was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital but doctors referred him to a Peshawar hospital due to his serious condition.

Malta belongs to Warsak Road, Peshawar but at present lives in Shahmansoor. He and his colleagues were on way to Shahmansoor after performing at a music programme at Sowarai village in district Buner. Near Pirtab Mor, Landa Naro Killay, a man identified as Liaqat Khan opened fire on them and as a result Malta was seriously injured.

It has been learnt that the accused had earlier invited them for a music show but they declined. The police have registered an FIR and started investigation.