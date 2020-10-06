Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two Indian troops were killed and three others injured in an attack in Pulwama in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Monday, Kashmir Media Service reported. A contingent of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) came under the attack in Pampore area of the district leaving two killed and three others injured. An official said that five CRPF men sustained injuries in the attack. They were shifted to a hospital where two of them died later. The area was sealed immediately after the attack and a search operation was launched.