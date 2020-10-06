Share:

LAHORE - Authorities in Punjab on Monday confirmed two fresh cases of polio as three-day anti-polio campaign is underway in many parts of the country. With two new cases, the number of polio-affected children in Punjab this year has reached 12. This year, 77 polio cases have been reported from across Pakistan, majority of these from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Polio virus has affected lower left limb of 89 months old male child from Mailsi in district Vehari. Crippling virus has paralysed lower right limb of 22 month old male child from Dera Ghazi Khan. Both children belong to poor families. Father of the child from DG Khan is a mason while second child’s father is a peasant”, officials said. As per reports available, affected child from Vehari has recovered to a great extent. After developing weakness in left knee and ankle, the child has shown signs of recovery the following day. Now the weakness in leg has been reduced to a mild limp, officials said. Commenting on the new cases, Punjab polio programme In-charge Sundas Irshad reiterated that polio virus transmission will be interrupted this year in December. “After 5-month interruption due to Covid-19, monthly polio campaigns have been resumed to ensure that virus transmission is interrupted”, said the head of the programme. “We will ensure that every child receives two drops of polio in every campaign”, she added. Pakistan alongwith Afghanistan are the only countries left globally which are still endemic. Meanwhile, polio campaign has been launched as case response in four districts-Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh. More than 5,000 teams have been constituted to vaccinate over 2.5 million children in the campaign. As per the head of the polio programme, the campaign has been launched to cater to rising polio cases in the division.