Share:

ISLAMABAD-About a month ago, we embarked on a once in a lifetime journey with our favorite rockstar, Umair Jaswal. His hit series ‘Raahi’, has enjoyed great success spread across a wide variety of viewers, standing out as a testament to the power of dreams and hard work. A total of 8 hard-hitting episodes were broadcasted on multiple television channels, leading to a powerful response from audiences. Narrated in the most poetic words by Jaswal himself, the series vowed to set itself apart from others, following an international standard of cinematography. In order to truly capture the essence of this magnificent country’s beautiful landscapes, the front man decided to collaborate with director Zeeshan Parwez with a musical score created by Sarmad Ghafoor. The series also features several of Jaswal’s original tracks, further solidifying the impact of its production. Their combined efforts bore fruit as viewers have been left more amazed with each passing episode. Last weekend the season came to a close with Umair Jaswal exploring some of the most beautiful sights in Balochistan. ‘Raahi’ marks the musician’s screenplay writing and production debut.