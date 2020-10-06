Share:

Islamabad-Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati while giving lecture to the under training Officers of Anti-Narcotics Force at ANF Academy on Monday said that drug-free country is our top priority and we are bringing strict laws against drugs smugglers and sellers, which will make prosecution more stricter.

“ANF has a huge responsibility on its shoulders because the network of drug smugglers is spread all over the world. We have to break and dismantle their network in Pakistan and make the country drug-free,” he said.

During lecture on law, Azam Khan Swati said that the job of investigating officers is very sensitive and difficult as they have to fight against drug smugglers and drug dealers in the field and in court. Your slightest negligence can get the enemy of humanity out of your hands.

The federal minister said that strict laws have been made against drug dealers and smugglers and the new laws will be passed by the parliament soon. The punishment in the new laws is very strict and clear.

Azam Khan Swati said that ANF Academy will be equipped with modern equipment and will make it the best academy in Pakistan.