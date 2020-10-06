Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed to finalize Master Plan for the functioning of the Nursing School Cooper Road in a meeting at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMC) here on Monday.

Present in the meeting were Additional Secretary Staff Dr. Salma, Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Project Director Sheikh Ijaz, Dr. Ammara Naeem, Professor Javed Chaudhry, Dr. Faheem Saeed, Dr. Sajjad and officers of the C&W Department. The Minister reviewed progress at Ganga Ram Mother and Child Hospital, Nursing Hostel at Mozang and Nursing College.

The Vice-Chancellor and Project Director apprised the Minister of the performance and the pace of work at the Mother and Child Quaternary Hospital. Vice-Chancellor also shared a complete plan for the solarization of the FJMU and Ganga Ram Hospital.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “Mother and Child Hospital at Ganga Ram will be completed within the stipulated deadline.

Work is underway at the project with full pace. It is flagship project which will help save many mothers and their children.

BSc degree will be introduced at the Post Graduate Institute of Midwifery.

Similarly, plan is afoot for a state-of-the-art Nursing College.” She also ordered the team to finalize PC-1 of the Post Graduate Institute of Midwifery, with a separate 100-bedded hospital for students.