It is the fundamental responsibility of the present government and state to provide protection to life, property, and wealth to its subjects living there. The law is said to be a guardian. The law is seen as a parental institution for the subjects living in the state. If the guardians of the law observe irresponsible remarks against their people, then who can be made responsible and trusted to administer justice to the people? It is, indeed, an intense terrible and shocking incident to know that one mother who was travelling to Gujranwala from Lahore after meeting her sister, her car ran short of petrol.

She called her relatives to reach for help; meanwhile, two unknown people came across to her car and forcibly took her out of the car and raped her in the nearby fields before her children. What is more, irresponsibility was shown by the nearby Police, who told her that it was not in their domain area to take action. Apart from that, CCPO Lahore blamed the lady, asking irrelevant questions to the media like why the lady did not check the petrol of her car or why she went on that route. It is not France that you can move at any time and anywhere alone. There is no rule of law here. There is no writ of law here in Pakistan. Having heard the remarks of CCPO Lahore on media, really have disappointed the nation and still he is in office. Any ASI or D.S.P or S.H.O, in his place, would have been suspended then and there as this news appeared on the media.

However, innocent and sensitive children have been victims of rape, once again, all over the country. Recently Marwa from Karachi, a five-year-old little girl, went out to buy food from a nearby shop. She didn’t go back home. She was kidnapped and raped. The little innocent girl was brutely killed. Her dead body was found in a garbage place. The question arose in the mind that the government passed the Zainab Alert Bill in the National Assembly to respond immediately to trace and arrest the culprits. The increasing number, of the rape cases in the country, was alarming to helpless and feeble subjects residing in the country.

It is of great regret and unfortunate to say that when Indian brutality against Kashmiri women, their brutality and atrocities are strongly condemned by us. We raise our voice against that brutality. So the mothers and innocent daughters living here in this unfortunate country, where should they lodge their complaints and raise their voice to get justice? If there is a law, where is it? Is justice administered in this country? When and how is it administered? Is this a society of human beings? If it is then humans are like this? People want the Zainab Alert Bill to be implemented immediately all over the country. The culprits involved in this heinous crime and sin must be brought in the court of justice and astounding punishment must be awarded to teach them a lesson so that any else could not think of this inhuman crime. One must not destroy the respect of any innocent little girl or any mother.

Unfortunately, the Zainab alert bill passed in the National Assembly seems to be ineffective to curb the increasing rape cases against innocent children and women in our country.

FAWAD HUSSAIN SAMO,

Lahore.