Quetta: The Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M-M) has demanded from federal government to hand over the affairs of the Gawadar Port to the Baluchistan government.



At a meeting of the BNP-M central organizing committee held in Quetta under the chair of Sardar Akhtar Mengal, it was also demanded that census should not be started in the province unless the outsiders and refugees are repatriated from across Baluchistan.



The meeting took stoke of the situation in Baluchistan and it was observed that successive governments and the establishment resorted to military, means to settle the issues facing by people and the province. The meeting discussed that enforced disappearances and killing of Baloch youth has continued unabated and dumping of bullet-riddled bodies has not ended.



The meeting also decided that the BNP-M will continue to struggle to safeguard the rights and territorial integrity of the province and language, culture and norms and values of the Baloch people with cooperation of federal government.



The participants stressed the need for resolving issues related to Baluchistan through political means.

The central council session of BNP-N will be held on November 28 and November 29.