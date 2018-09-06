Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jibran ul Haq became the crowed champion of the men’s singles category of the NBP twin cities Tennis Championship 2018 as he taught a tennis lesson to Musa Chaudhry in the final, played here at Islamabad Tennis Complex Wednesday.

Jibran, son of former tennis great Davis Cupper Hameed-ul-Haq, showed his class and despite taking a long off from tennis, as he was completing his studies, Jibran showed he had the blood of great champion Hameed and simply eases past Musa in straight sets. Jibran took the first set 6-1 as he break second, 4th and 6th games of Musa and then went on to take the second set 6-2 to land the title. In the juniors’ category, Zalan Khan won the title.

Pakistan Tennis Federation Patron Senator Dilawar Abbas, who is also lifetime Senior Vice President of Asian Tennis Federation, was the chief guest on the occasion. Senator Dilawar lauded Fazle-Subhan CEO, Islamabad Tennis Complex for putting up a remarkable job of holding regular tennis events and providing youngsters opportunities. “I am very happy to see so many young and old playing tennis, while females also participated, which I feel the best part of the event as female tennis is disappearing fast in Pakistan”.

While sharing his views former Davis Cup coach, Subhan thanked players, media and Senator Dilawar for sparing time. He promised to conduct the next edition of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto International Tennis Championship in grand style. Later the chief guest distributed prizes amongst the winners.