KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on behalf of the joint opposition has submitted a request to Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani to nominate PTI lawmaker Firdous Shamim Naqvi as the opposition leader in Sindh province.

The request was submitted at the provincial assembly secretariat on Wednesday along with the signatures of 61 members of the provincial assembly from the three parties –Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Grand Democratic Alliance and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf excluding the former opposition leader and MQM-P leader Khwaja Izhar ul Hasan.

Hasan, however, while talking to The Nation said that it happened due to miscommunication as he was ill for the past three days and came late to vote for the presidential polls due to illness.

Two other parties- Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan- who would also be sitting on opposition benches did not endorse the candidacy of Naqvi as opposition leader. MMA has one lawmaker and TLP has three lawmakers in the assembly.

Talking to media after submitting the request to assembly secretariat, Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that he and his team would play a constructive opposition role in the province and they also hoped that the provincial assembly would play its better role as compared to other provincial assemblies. “It will be a great service to the masses if we will be able to end corruption and bring good governance in the province,” he said.

He said that PTI and MQM-P had joined hands for the betterment of Karachi as the city produces more resources and needs large scale issues to be redressed jointly.

He further said that he would work jointly with all opposition parties in the province.