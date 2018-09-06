Share:

ISLAMABAD - Accountability Court on objection of Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris expunged the last para of statement of NAB’s prosecutor which was recoded on August 30 hearing of Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

Meanwhile statement of the prosecutor's witness Wajid Zia will also be recorded in Al-Aziza and Flagship corruption references in today (Thursday) hearing.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was produced before Judge Accountability Court in tighten security arrangements.

Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Sardar Muzaffar on objection of Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris replied that the defence asked direct questions from JIT head Wajid Zia.

He said the NAB did not deny in the Islamabad High Court that Panama JIT head Wajid Zia had made any change in his statement. On which Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik sought copies of the orders of Islamabad High Court in this regard.

Meanwhile, Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris contended in the Accountability Court that Islamabad High Court did not reject objections raised by the defence but addressed their petition with relevant instructions. On account of NAB prosecutor, objections raised by NAB were also drafted in the court.

Later, Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris while cross-questioning told JIT Head Wajid Zia that he would ask only relevant queries regarding information as mentioned by him in the Panama JIT report.

Meanwhile, Prosecutor witness Wajid Zia told the court that Panama JIT started work on May 8, 2017. In first two weeks, the JIT held discussions on Alder Audit report, he added. He said that Hussain Nawaz was summoned by JIT first time on May 30, 2017, he said, adding ahead of calling Hussain Nawaz the JIT had already studied the Alder Audit report.

The Accountability Court adjourned hearing on Al-Aziziya Steel Mills and Flagship investment references for Thursday, September 6. The defence counsel Khawaja Harris will keep continue his cross-questioning with prosecutor witness Wajid Zia on Thursday.