Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - All is set in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate Defence / Martyrs of Pakistan Day on Thursday (today) with a renewed pledge to defend ideological and geographical frontiers of the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 when the Indian forces through their cowardly act attempt to cross the international border in the darkness of night by attacking Pakistan but valiant armed forces and the nation frustrated the nefarious designs of the enemy with full vigour.

In AJK, the day will dawn with special prayers at Fajr for the stability, defence, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and early success of the Kashmir freedom movement, an AJK govt spokesperson told this correspondent here on Wednesday.

Fateha and Quran Khawani would also be held for the upholding of the status of the martyrs.

All arrangements have been finalised to observe the Defence Day of Pakistan with enthusiasm and devotion - coupled with renewal of the pledge to give every kind of sacrifices for the stability, solidarity and prosperity and for strengthening the defence of Pakistan as and when required, official sources said.

Special ceremonies to observe the day will be held at various places in all ten district headquarters of of AJK - Mirpur, Havaili, Muzaffarabaad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Kotli, Bhimbher, Hattiyan and Neelam valley to pay glorious tribute to the martyrs of the 1965 Indo-Pak war besides other military and civilian martyrs for giving the supreme sacrifices of their valuable lives to safeguard the geographical and ideological frontiers of the country. In Mirpur various special ceremonies will be held under the auspices of various social and political organisations to mark the day.

These ceremony in the city will be hosted by local traders under the fold their respective factions of their organisations.

A mammoth Defence Day of Pakistan rally is being arranged by President Markazi Anjuman Tajran (Ittehad Group) President Ch Mahmood Ahmed to express solidarity with the entire nation besides the valiant armed forces of Pakistan and the martyrs for laying down the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the defence of inch after inch of the motherland.