Share:

Islamabad-The writing style of noted writer and columnist, Amir Shahzad Siddiqui carry a colour and touch of his land Multan and reflect simplicity, purity and confidence along with contributing towards transforming society into better one. His fourth writing collection “Auraaq-i-Zeest” was evident of his love for the country and its people, said poet and scholar Ali Akbar Abbas in his presidential address at the launching ceremony of Amir Shahzad Siddiqui’s book here Wednesday.

The ceremony was arranged by two literary organizations “Imkaan” and “Ajrak” to acknowledge the literary contribution of Amir Shahzad Siddiqui, who is a Multan based writer. Ali Akbar Abbas said punch line was the most important element in column writing. He said Multan was a beloved region for him as it was a region of mystics. Prominent journalist and columnist, Taziyyun Akhtar, who was chief guest of the ceremony, said a column must not be the embodiment of a literary writing but a simple, truthful and comprehendible piece of work. He said Amir Shahzad wrote in an organized way and at the same time he was consistent. He advised the young aspiring columnists to look in their surroundings and focus on writing on social issues. Speaking on the occasion, Amir Shahzad thanked the organizers of the event and said the valuable comments of the literary guests on his book were encouraging for him.

Recalling his stay abroad, he said it was his mission to play a role for the creation of a better society. Chairman of the literary organization Imkan Anjum Khaleeq, who was the guest of honour, said Amir Shahzad had depicted his thoughts in the book in a decent manner. “His columns carry thoughtful messages and his book covers a whole era.” Had the dates of columns mentioned, it would be easier for the reader to have complete picture of what he wanted to convey, he added. Noted literary personality Syed Ziauddin Naeem said Amir Shahzad Siddiqui had very skilfully portrayed international scenario in his writings in context of terrorism. “Those who write on terrorism feel the pain for the loss occurred as a result of destructive attacks,” he added. Eminent literary persons including Wafa Chishti, Yasmeen Khakwani and Munnawar Khursheed Sadeeq also expressed their views on the occasion.