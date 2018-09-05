Share:

Rawalpindi-An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday awarded capital punishment to a murder convict. The court also granted life imprisonment to the convict besides imposing Rs 500,000 as fine on charges of attempted murder and other offences. Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) No 1 Special Judge Asghar Khan had given death sentence to a murder convict Abdul Raheem for killing father in law in area of Morgah. Morgah police have arrested Abdul Rahim on charges of detaining his family and in-laws in a house in Officers Colony Morgah and later shooting his father-in-law on a domestic dispute.