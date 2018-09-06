Share:

KARACHI - Police arrested a prominent actor Ali Saleem known as Begum Nawazish Ali and recovered a bottle of liquor from a guesthouse located in Clifton area of the city, here on Wednesday.

According to District South SSP Omar Shahid Hamid, on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, the Clifton SHO raided a guesthouse near Tauheed Commercial where the information was that an underage boy was being held against his will, adding that while the police party were searching the premises, the police party came across actor Ali Saleem who seemed to be in an inebriated state.

“He grew agitated and started assaulting the police and abusing and created a ruckus in the area,” the officer claimed. “The SHO retrieved the boy and detained four men who were found with the boy.” As a result of the hue and cry created by Ali Saleem and his interference in a police action, the police party arrested him and the manager of the guesthouse. “Bottles of liquor were recovered from his room and the guesthouse manager was booked under the Temporary Residents act,” the officer explained. “The actor was taken for a medical and tested positive for alcohol.” The actor was later taken to court and received bail, the officer added.

Later, the police shifted him and a manager of the guesthouse to a Clifton police station where separate cases were registered against them. An FIR No. 222/18 under Section 4 local and special law was registered against Ali Saleem on behalf of Clifton SHO Javed Abro while an FIR No. 222/18 under Section 11 of temporary residential act was registered against Atiqur Rehman, manager of the guesthouse.

Ali Saleem said that he was at the guesthouse for film shooting purpose when the plainclothes personnel entered his home and harassed him and also beaten him. He said that as the police personnel did not show their identity, he started running from there believing it a kidnapping bid. Upon his hue and cry, other artists and several other people also gathered on the road to help him but later a police mobile reached the site and shifted him to the police station.

Interestingly, a prominent film star Meera was also staying at the same guesthouse. She told the media that she was another room when she came out of her room upon Saleem’s hue and cry for the help, adding that she denied her involvement with the case.