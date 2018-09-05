Share:

Rawalpindi-A brawl occurred between a teacher and guardians of a student in Government Boys High School at Dhama for scolding a student, sparking unrest among the teachers union, informed sources on Wednesday.

The school management have lodged a complaint against the guardians of the student besides writing a letter to District Office (DO) Education for action against the accused. The teachers union announced to stage a protest against the attack of two men on the teacher.

According to sources, two men entered forcefully in the school when the teachers were taking routine classes. They said the two men stormed class 9, section A and started quarrelling with a teacher identified as Zarab Babar. They said the two men tortured the teacher for beating and scolding a grade nine student identified as Muhammad Anas. The school principal Navid has taken stern notice of the incident and lodged a written complaint with police and DO Education for legal action against the attackers, sources said.

On the other hand, one of the guardians Hamid Bhatti, resident of Kalyal, while talking to The Nation, claimed the school teacher Zarab Babar was involved in abusing and thrashing his nephew Muhammad Anas without any reason. He accused the teacher of uttering derogatory remarks against the deceased father of Anas. He said he went school to ask the teacher as to why he tortured the student when Zarab attacked him and tore his clothes.

He said that he had also filed a complaint against the teacher with the police. Muhammad Navid, the school principal, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said he was sitting in the IT Lab when he heard noise from outside. He said that he saw two men thrashing a teacher in the classroom. He further said that police was approached by the teacher for legal action against the accused. He said he would also ask the government to initiate action against security guards who could not stop the attackers.