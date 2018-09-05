Share:

LOS ANGELES-Brie Larson has predicted the new ‘Captain Marvel’ trailer will ‘’break the internet’’. The 28-year-old actress sent a tweet to Entertainment Weekly about the much-anticipated trailer, which is set to be released yesterday, and has suggested the teaser will stop Marvel fans in their tracks. Brie wrote: ‘’Hey @EW I’m bored. Wanna break the Internet tomorrow? ‘’ And the website subsequently responded by saying: ‘’Yes! Meet us here at noon ET. We’ve got something Marvel-ous in mind.’’ Then, Brie replied: ‘’It’s a DATE!’’ ‘Captain Marvel’ is set for release in March 2019, and producer Nate Moore recently gave fans an insight into what they should expect from the film, saying it won’t be like the typical origin story. He explained: ‘’I think there is a structure to origin films that audiences sometimes can get ahead of very quickly. So, if we do origin films, internally, we talk about how we can subvert that structure. ‘’For instance, ‘Captain Marvel’ is an origin movie in that you haven’t seen her before, but we think we’ve stumbled upon a structure there that isn’t the traditional structure of what origin movies typically are, which is you meet the character, they have a problem, they get powers at the end of the first act, and the end of the second act they learn about the powers, the third act they probably fight a villain who has a function of the same powers.’’