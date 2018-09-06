Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting that decided to launch operation against encroachments and land grabbers . It was also decided to constitute a special taskforce to resolve the complaints of individual occupation of plots or land. This taskforce would help to provide necessary relief to the citizens who’s plots have been encroached upon and an organized mechanism would be established to return the occupation to the genuine owners.

Addressing the meeting, chief minister said that decision has been made to initiate indiscriminate operation against encroachments and qabza mafia in the light of decision of punjab cabinet meeting which held under the chair of prime minister Imran Khan.

This operation would be started from influential and gubernatorial mafia and indiscriminate action will be initiated against the land grabbers . He directed that immediate steps should be taken for auction of lease of 22 petrol pumps of LDA. He said that procedure of auction of lease of petrol pumps should be adopted according to the verdict of the supreme court and auction process should be completed by fulfilling all the legal requirements. He said that auction process should be fully transparent and in accordance with the decision of the apex court. He further directed that Lahore police staff deputed in LDA should be changed and new police officials should be deputed. Provincial housing minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Resheed said that LDA will be made an effective organization to provide best facilities to the citizens and zero-tolerance policy will be adopted against every mafia. He said that police, LDA and other line departments should move forward the public service vision of prime minister Imran Khan in an organized manner. DG LDA gave a briefing about the proposed plan for the elimination of encroachments and qabza mafia. Housing minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Resheed, secretary housing, commissioner Lahore division, CCPO Lahore, DIG (operations), DGPR and DG LDA attended the meeting.

Also, Air officer commanding, central air command of Pakistan Air Force Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad called on punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Wednesday. Matters of mutual interest and professional activities of PAF came under discussion. The chief minister paid tributes to the PAF for best protection of air frontiers and its competence in professional matters. The defence day and PAF day are celebrated to pay tributes to brave sons of the nation, he said. PAF is ranked amongst the best air forces of the world and it has written a history of valor and bravery for the protection of air boundaries of the country.

Paying tributes to the bravery of PAF fighters, the chief minister added that nation is proud of their courage. The PAF has rendered invaluable sacrifices for the establishment of peace and written a new history in war against terrorism. The chief minister also appreciated the role of PAF with regard to disaster management and added that it has performed a national obligation by performing rescue operations during natural calamities along with playing a wonderful role in air defense of the country. The PAF has also worked for social development sector, concluded the chief minister.

Meeting with parliamentarians

Provincial ministers and members of national and provincial assembly called on Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here today. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that PTI is a symbol of strong federation while the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan symbolizes change in the country. He said that implementation on austerity policy has started the change process and people will soon reap the benefits of change in the real sense.

PTI is fully committed to ameliorate the deprivations of southern punjab and less-developed areas will be given importance in the development program. We shall continuously work according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that conditions of hospitals and educational institutions will be improved. Our hard work of today will transform the tomorrow of the nation, he said.

The people of southern punjab have reposed full confidence over the PTI, he added. The chief minister asked the assembly members to fulfill the right of representation by solving the problems of people of their constituency.

Those who called on the chief minister included industry minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and members of national and provincial assembly namely Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Malik Ahmad Hussain Dehar, Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Aun Hameed, Niaz Hussain Khan, Muhammad Ashraf Khan Rind and others.