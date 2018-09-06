Share:

KASUR: A cop murderer, awarded capital punishment under Anti-Terrorism Act, was hanged till death at Kasur District Jail after his clemency appeal was rejected by the President of Pakistan on Wednesday. The jail sources told The Nation that Ramazan alias Jani, resident of Darbar Sheikh Ilam Din, Chunian was awarded death sentence by an anti-terrorism court in Lahore for shooting a police constable dead.

According to police, an FIR No. 359/2004 was registered against the suspect on July 1, 2004 on charge of murdering Constable Mukhtiar Ahmed. It was stated in the FIR that a police party was on a routine patrol in a police vehicle near Chunian when the accused opened fire on them, killing Mukhtar on the spot and leaving Sub Inspector Niamat Ali with critical injuries. The police arrested the accused on Aug 10, 2004 and produced him in Anti-Terrorism Court No. 3, Lahore which awarded him death penalty on Oct 12, 2006.

The convict filed an appeal No. 5-J/2007 against the court verdict in Lahore High Court, but it was rejected on May 5, 2009. He also filed an appeal No. 28/2010 in Supreme Court of Pakistan which was rejected on Sept 9, 2016.–Staff Reporter