Share:

LAHORE - The Defence Day will be marked today to pay tribute to the martyrs of 1965 War. In the city, the day will dawn with special prayers for prosperity, followed by 21-gun salute and different programmes to be organised by government and non government originations to pay tribute to the war heroes.

The nation will also make commitment to defend the country not only on the border but also through education, technology, scientific learning, good behavior and economic prosperity and self sufficiency in every field of life.

The Day is observed in commemoration of the martyrs of Pakistan Army who added a new chapter of bravery to the war history of world by routing a seven-time bigger enemy, India, in 1965 when it declared war on Pakistan.

Lahore stands singular as the enemy had specially planned to capture this historic city and hold victory celebrations at Lahore Gymkhana. But the valiant soldiers inflicted a crushing defeat on the enemy and shattered all its dreams.

From Indo-Pak border Wahga to inside the city, monuments at the roadside speak volumes of how fearlessly and bravely Army faced the enemy to protect its every inch when the motherland was just 18 years old and had problems galore around.

This year the Defence Day is being observed on the theme “I love Pakistan” and “Pakistan stands for peace.”

In the city mosques special arrangements have been made for Quran Khwani and Dua after Fajr prayers.

At the level of schools, colleges, universities, civil society organizations, traders and professionals, trade unions etc. events have been arranged to pay homage to the brave soldiers and citizens of Pakistan who not only defended the country at the cost of their life but also contributed to the peace at home and the in the region.

At the art galleries, exhibitions will also be held to portray the history of gallant of our soldiers in addition to a national mushaira. Newspapers in the city will publish special supplements while the city based TV channel will air programmes commensurate with the importance of the Defence Day .

In relation to the Defence Day the leading events will be held at Wahga border where the flag-lowering ceremony in the later afternoon will take place and the other at Fortress Stadium in the morning. A huge number of people are expected to reach these sites.

At Fortress Stadium, exhibition of the military hardware will be held apart from the demonstration of free fall jump by the army commandos, air show and combined action by the infantry and artillery. The army bands will also enthrall the audience with their heart touching compositions.

In the order maintain traffic flow, special routes for the vehicles have also been devised around the stadium. The city district and traffic police have also been directed to keep keep law and order today and uninterrupted vehicular flow on the main arteries of the town.