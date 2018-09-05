Share:

NEW YORK:- Country legend Dolly Parton will be honoured at a charity concert ahead of next year’s Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy, which administers the prize, announced on other day. Parton will be the 2019 focus of Musicares, a charitable wing of the Recording Academy that raises money to help musicians in need through the annual star-studded gala. Parton is among the most prominent women in country music and one of the Nashville-based industry’s most prolific songwriters. She became such a cultural icon that she is the center of the Dollywood theme park in Tennessee.