Islamabad-The Working Group on Higher Education Reforms has demanded an end to ad-hocism in the universities and urged the government to immediately appoint the Vice Chancellors (VC) in the federal capital universities.

The working group comprising of senior academicians, higher education experts and elected office bearers of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) during a meeting held at QAU Islamabad, expressed their dismay over the adhocism and demanded to form a search committee comprising of eminent scholars with clean background.

It demanded immediate appointment of Vice Chancellors in Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and rectors in Comsats and International Islamic University Islamabad. They also demanded an end to victimization of faculty especially the whistle-blowers by the autocratic administration of the varsities.

They recommended that the search process should be open and transparent, and the credentials and marking of each candidate must be made public by placing those on website. The previously adopted closed and secret process resulted in appointments of incompetent and illegal persons at top slot in higher education sector. They demanded a fair and unbiased audit of all previous VCs appointments.

They also demanded to advertise the vacant positions well before the end of tenures. The interim setup should perform only day to day affairs. They said the meeting of the Syndicate by the complete interim setup of Comstas University is illegal and Chancellor should take notice of not only illegalities but also victimization of faculty and stoppage of their salaries by the interim Rector COMSATS University.

They said the recent termination of two faculty members of International Islamic University Islamabad on exposing the irregularities, malpractices and illegal awarding of degree to the son of President IIUI is highly condemnable and a sheer violation of the promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan to not only protect the whistle-blower but to also award him 25% of the recovered amount.

They also resolved to monitor all key appointments in higher education and to send their recommendations to the government related to appointment and governance of higher education.