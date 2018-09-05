Share:

LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez has been silently supporting anti-human trafficking charity A21 for the past six months.

The 26-year-old singer has revealed she has been volunteering for the non profit organisation - which aims to bring an end to human trafficking and slavery - since March, but remained silent about her work because she didn’t want people to think she was doing it for attention.

Speaking to Elle magazine, the ‘Bad Liar’ hitmaker said: ‘’I wasn’t going to immediately start discussing it. It’s out of my comfort zone. I needed to be fully immersed in it.

‘’[It’s not about] ‘What a great thing another celebrity is doing’ ... That’s not why I want to talk about it. I can’t be silent about this.’’

Following the interview being published on Tuesday, Selena took to Instagram to urge her fans to find out more information about A21 on their website.

She wrote: ‘’Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back- all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. ‘’Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon‘’I love you guys to the moon and back.”

For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!’’