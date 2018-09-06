Share:

Lahore - All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has rejected the rumours regarding retirement from international cricket.

There were rumours that Hafeez was contemplating bringing his international career to an end as he was frustrated with being demoted from a category A to B contract. He was also disappointed not to have played a single game in the recent five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

However, Hafeez has brushed all the talk about his future aside and made it abundantly clear that he accepts whatever decisions the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) make. “There is no truth in news regarding my retirement,” he told media. “I will accept whatever decision is taken by the PCB.” He said that he will try to impress the selectors by performing during the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and try to make a strong comeback in the national squad. “I only play for respect and this is what I’m going to continue to strive to get back the place in the national team.”

Earlier, Hafeez wrote a letter to newly-elected PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, complaining about his exclusion from the Asia Cup squad despite being in great form. “I do not understand how they could treat a senior player like me. If they don’t want me to play, they should tell me directly as at least it will be respectful and help me set my directions,” Hafeez wrote.