LAHORE - PML-N Central Leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will spearhead campaign in NA-124 Lahore for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former PM, who has been fielded in the by-election after he lost the polls on two seats to the PTI in the last election.

NA-124 seat has been vacated by Hamza Shehhaz retaining membership of the Punjab Assembly.

Hamza will formally launch Shahid Khaqan Abbasi campaign in the city on Friday.

The Party sources said the leadership has instructed the PML-N Parliamentarians to help push up the campaign of Abbasi as the Party Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif wanted to see him in the National Assembly.

Abbasi will face the PTI’s Mohiyuddin Dewan in the said constituency where by-polls will take place on October 14.