ICCI urges govt to pass rent control act for Capital within 100 days

ISLAMABAD (INP): SVP ICCI Muhammad Naveed Malik has called upon the government to arrange the passage of rent control act from Parliament within first 100 days of its term to resolve the longstanding issue of the local traders. He said this while addressing the traders after inaugurating a real estate office in F-11 Markaz, Islamabad on Wednesday. Khalid Chaudhry former President ICCI, Jibran Gul, Sameen Sasoli, Ch. Aqib and others were also present at the occasion. Muhammad Naveed Malik said that the local traders had been demanding for the promulgation of new rent control act in Islamabad for the last three decades, but still no progress was made to meet their very old demand. Absence of rent control act has made Islamabad the costlier city of Pakistan due to which it was very difficult for a middle class person to live in the federal capital, he added. The ICCI Senior Vice President said that due to non-availability of rent law, forced eviction of traders in Islamabad were on the rise due to which trading community was feeling very insecure.

He said that an amended bill for a balanced rent control law for Islamabad was presented in the national assembly during the tenure of the previous government, but the same was not passed into law.

Muhammad Naveed Malik said that the current Finance Minister Asad Umar had assured the local traders during his election campaign that if voted to power, PTI government would pass the said amended bill into law within first 100 days.

He urged that Finance Minister should honor his assurance by getting the said bill passed from the parliament into law so that the traders of federal capital could focus on promoting business activities with peace of mind.

Poland enjoys special ties with Pakistan, says ambassador

ISLAMABAD (Online): Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan Piotr A Opalinski on Wednesday said his country enjoys very special ties with Pakistan which would be deepened further with the passage of time. Polish companies have been working in promoting the energy sector of Pakistan and there is a vast prospect for expansion of trade between the two friendly countries, he said. Ambassador Piotr A. Opalinski said this while talking to President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour. Chairman Coordination of FPCCI Malik Sohail was also present at the meeting. He said that Poland is interested in agriculture and pharmaceutical and leather sectors of Pakistan and it is looking forward to joining CPEC, one of the largest infrastructure projects the world has ever seen. Warsaw also tries to take part in Pakistan’s socio-economic uplift and enhancing its defence capabilities, he said, adding that some Polish companies are engaged in helping Pakistan to develop the coal-mining industry, he added.

On the other hand, he said, Pakistan is known for exporting high quality surgical and sports goods as well as textiles, leather garments and high-quality Basmati rice to Poland.

However, both the countries have much more to offer to each other in terms of economic cooperation which is of fundamental importance in the international relations, he noted.

Towels worth $51.7m exported in first month of FY2018-19

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The exports of towels during the first month of current financial year increased by 0.51 percent as compared to corresponding month of last year. During the month of July, 2018 local exports of towels were recorded at 15,129 metric tons valuing $51.707 million as compared to exports of 13,456 metric tons worth of $51.447 million of same month of last year, according the figures of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Meanwhile, the ready-made garments worth $211.213 million were exported during the period under review as against the exports of $212.199 million of same period of last year. During the month of July, about 3,648 thousand dozen of ready-made garments were exported as compared to exports of 3,102 thousand dozen of same period of last year, which was slightly below then the exports of same month of last year. The knitwear worth $208.880 million was exported during the period under review as compared to exports of $193.802 million of same month of last year.

, whereas over 9,195 thousand dozen of different knitwear got exported during first month of current financial year as compared the 7,529 thousand dozen of same period last year, it added.

During the period under review, textile groups exports from the country were recorded at $1.002 billion as against the exports of $1.008 billion against the same month of last year.

During the month of July, exports of textile products registered an increase of 0.49 percent as against the exports of the same month of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the exports of raw cotton reduced by 8.71 percent, cotton cloth by 9.94 percent and bed wear by 3.85 percent respectively, it added.

However, the exports of other textile products during the period under review including cotton yarn grew by 7.62 percent, yarn other than cotton by 73.74 percent knit wear by 7.78 percent and other textile materials by 3.24 percent respectively.

Oil, gas firms to drill 90 wells in current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD (APP): Oil and Gas Exploration and Production companies would drill 90 wells in different areas across the country in the current fiscal year to achieve self-sufficiency. “Under the plan, 50 exploratory and 40 development wells will be drilled in a bid to make the country self-sufficient in the energy sector,” officials told APP here Wednesday. Answering a question, they informed that the companies had added more than 944 million cubic feet (mmcfd) per day gas and 32,343 barrels per day (bpd) oil in the transmission network across the country through indigenous resources. They expressed the confidence that Pakistan would witness exceptional growth in petroleum sector during the period of the present government. To another question, they said the companies drilled over 179 exploratory and 194 appraisal wells, resulting in around 101 new discoveries in a period of four years, which is almost 80 per cent higher than the finds made during last four years.

They said out of total 101 discoveries, the companies had added proven reserves of about 5.4 tcf gas, while the calculation of 33 wells were yet to be determined. As many as 87 finds have been made in Sindh, seven each in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Ministry, they said encouraged the companies by providing them maximum incentives to step up exploration activities in different areas. Following which, the oil and gas exploration activities registered increase by 80 per cent with 40 percent success rate, drilling of appraisal and development wells 12.8 per cent, discoveries 151.3 per cent, 2D and 3D seismic surveys by 37.2 per cent and 43.1 percent respectively, oil production 29.8 per cent, drilling in meterage 52 per cent, grant of exploration licenses and leases by 39.4 percent and 200 per cent respectively as compared to corresponding years of the previous government.