LHC directs CDGL to decide on naming Shadman Chowk after Bhagat Singh

The Lahore High Court Wednesday directed the administration of the city government to decide in accordance with law an application seeking directives for the government authorities to name shadman Chowk after freedom. Justice Shahid Jamil Khan was hearing the case moved by Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation’s chairman Imtiaz Rashid Qureshi. Justice Khan disposed of the petition, with directive to deputy commissioner of Lahore to decide the application under the law. Abdul Rashid Qureshi, the counsel of the petitioner, argued that Bhagat Singh fought for freedom of the subcontinent and gave his life along with his companions for the cause of freedom. He said the father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also paid tribute to Singh for his unparallel struggle for freedom of the sub-continent. The counsel said that Shadman Chowk should be named after Bhagat Singh and his statute should also be installed there so the people of Pakistan and from around the world could get inspiration from his struggle for freedom. –Staff Reporter

Poverty-stricken man ends life

A 35-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself with the ceiling fan at a house in Nawan Kot, police said on Wednesday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Shakeel, a resident of Jhugian Nagra. His family told the police that Shakeel had been suffering from severe financial constraints for the last couple of months. A police official said the body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a piece of cloth tied to his neck as they entered the room. The police broke open the door and removed the body. The police were investigating the death. –Staff Reporter

Man crushed on road

A 50-year-old man was crushed to death by a rashly driven vehicle on the main road in Manawan on early Wednesday. Rescue workers said the 50-year-old man, not identified yet, died on the spot. The deceased was trying to cross a road when a recklessly driven vehicle ran over him. The driver along with the vehicle managed to escape from the scene. The police shifted the body to the morgue and were investigating the incident. –Staff Reporter

CS orders capacity building of Environment Dept

Chief Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani ordered the secretary of environment to prepare a comprehensive plan for capacity building of Environment Department. He said that there is a need to work on emergent basis to control environmental pollution. He directed that revised PC-1 for Environment Monitoring Centre be submitted at the earliest and disciplinary action be taken against the officers committed negligence.–Staff Reporter

LHC Justice Shamsi retires

Justice Syed Kazim Raza Shamsi of the Lahore High Court retired here on Wednesday. Justice Shamsi served the judicial institution for seven years. Chief Justice Muahammad Yawar Ali presented a souvenir and a flower bouquet to Justice Shamis for a farewell held in his honor at the principal seat. All the judges of the LHC working at the principal seat were also present there on the occasion. Justice Shamsi was elevated to the high court on May 12, 2011. After his retirement the number of judges at the LHC fell to 46.–Staff Reporter