Share:

Norway builds world’s

tallest timber tower

AFP

OSLO

Norway has completed the frame of the world’s tallest timber building, which is being lauded for being environmentally friendly and fire resistant. The Mjos Tower, which is situated near and named after a lake located about 100 kilometres (60 miles) north of Oslo, saw its last beam hoisted by a crane this week. At 85.4 metres (just over 280 feet), it has 18 floors. Promoters say that using wood, a renewable material, makes it possible to reduce CO2 emissions compared to concrete, which is the primary material of residential buildings in cities. “Building with wood is helping us breathe in a better world,” said businessman Arthur Buchardt, who added he began the project after being inspired by the Paris agreement on climate change.

Constructors say the building is fire resistant as it uses glue laminated timber that will only burn when continuously exposed to flames.

When it opens in March 2019, the tower will surpass its 49-metre counterpart Treet (tree in Norwegian), which previously held the record of the world’s tallest wooden building and is located in the western city of Bergen.

The Mjos Tower is to hold apartments, an indoor swimming pool, a hotel, offices, a restaurant and common areas.

It was originally supposed to be 81 metres high, but a roof-top pergola added another 4.4 metres.

This addition makes it slightly higher than the HoHo tower (84 metres), currently being constructed in Vienna.

This Austrian building has a hybrid structure combining wood (76 percent) and other materials, unlike the Mjos Tower.

Other, even more ambitious timber projects have been proposed, including the Baobab tower in Paris (120 metres), though municipal authorities have turned that one down.

The Abebe Court Tower in Lagos (87 meters), meanwhile, is still waiting to be built, according to the CTBUH, an NGO specialising in sustainable urban design.

Japan med schools admitting men at higher rates

AFP

TOKYO

A government survey sparked by a discrimination scandal has found most Japanese medical schools admit male applicants at a higher rate than women, prompting further government investigation. The unprecedented probe came after revelations last month that Tokyo Medical University routinely altered the scores of female applicants to keep down the number of women in the student body. Preliminary data from the education ministry’s survey of all 81 medical schools over the past six years showed men were admitted at a higher rate than women, an education ministry official told AFP. “If there are cases of misconduct like the Tokyo Medical University case, the government will step in to call for corrective measures,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The survey found that 11.25 percent of male applicants were admitted overall, compared to 9.55 percent for women.

Several medical schools involved in the survey declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

But the survey said the institutions involved denied any systematic attempts to keep women out.

The ministry plans to investigate the issue further, including site visits and research into how entrance exams are conducted.

The head of the education ministry’s university entrance exams office told Jiji press agency that female applicants were generally more successful across the board at university entrance exams, for departments ranging from science to the humanities.

The ministry plans to issue a final report on the issue next month.

Tokyo Medical University acknowledged last month that it had routinely lowered the scores of female applicants on the belief that men would be better able to deal with the long hours required of doctors and women would quit their jobs after marrying and having children.

The alterations reportedly stretched back as far as 2006 and apparently aimed to keep the ratio of women in the school at 30 percent or lower.

The admission prompted local and international outrage, and discussion about entrenched gender discrimination in parts of Japan’s working world.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made “womenomics” - or boosting women’s participation in the workplace and promoting women to senior positions - a priority, but the pace of progress has been slow.

Head-turning violence helps

tiny songbirds kill big prey

AFP

PARIS

They may be small and striking, but shrikes are songbirds known for viciously impaling their victims with a razor-sharp bill although experts have long wondered about their ability to subdue much larger prey. Now researchers say these carnivorous killers use powerful beak-and-jaw motions to shake their victims vigorously, whirling them around at speeds which cause injuries akin to whiplash. “We already knew that they can kill surprisingly large animals for their size, but we didn’t know specifically how they do it,” said Dr Diego Sustaita, lead author of a study published in Wednesday’s Biology Letters journal.

Although shrikes have sharply hooked, falcon-like beaks which they jab into the head or neck of their prey, causing partial paralysis, they don’t have the large talons possessed by other birds of prey to help them finish the job.

But researchers at San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research on California’s San Clemente island found clear evidence of violent shaking in a motion which uses the victim’s weight against it, Sustaita said.

“The way that shrikes shake their prey is likely to be important for immobilising and killing it because the accelerations of the prey’s own body around its neck results in forces that could break or damage the neck,” he told AFP.

“The rate at which the shrikes shake their heads was surprising, especially with relatively large animals in their jaws!” he said, with the study suggesting the movement resulted in accelerations equivalent of around 6g-force.

For the study, researchers studied footage of attacks by 37 loggerhead shrikes involving live domestic black mice and other creatures. In 28 cases, they observed prey-shaking behaviour with the results giving a clear indicator of how the birds subdued larger creatures.

“They help explain how a small songbird is able to kill relatively large animals in ways that differ from large raptors like hawks. Shrikes have some of the ‘equipment’ like the sharply-hooked beak, but not all, like the talons, and so they seem to have found another way to get the job done.”

Shrikes, he said, are disproportionately strong for their size but their ability to kill is actually more reliant on speed.

“As a group, shrikes can take prey larger than you would expect for their body sizes and ‘types’ - keep in mind, these are songbirds. You wouldn’t expect a robin, for instance, to have the strength to kill a mouse and they don’t,” he said.

“This particular behaviour relies more on speed to generate accelerations to take advantage of the prey’s body weight, so it might not necessitate as much strength as it would seem.”

‘Carnivore’ sharks have

a stomach for greens

AFP

PARIS

The bonnethead shark, a small member of the hammerhead family, was long thought to be a strict carnivore that would occasionally ingest greens purely by accident. Not so, scientists said Wednesday. The bonnethead follows an omnivorous diet in which seagrass plays a key, nutritional role. Although researchers have long known that Sphyrna tiburo eats copious quantities of seagrass, it was not believed to absorb any nutrients from it. “Until now, most people thought that seagrass consumption was incidental when these sharks were hunting for crabs, etc. that live in the seagrass beds,” study co-author Samantha Leigh, an expert in ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of California, Irvine, told AFP.

Leigh and a team found, however, that seagrass can form up to 62 percent of the bonnethead diet, alongside their preferred meal of crustaceans and molluscs.

“Bonnethead sharks are not only consuming copious amount of seagrass but they are actually capable of digesting and assimilating seagrass nutrients, making them clear omnivores,” the researchers wrote in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

“This is the first species of shark ever to be shown to have an omnivorous digestive strategy.”

Over the course of three weeks, the team conducted a series of lab-based trials in which they fed bonnethead sharks a diet of 90 percent seagrass and 10 percent squid.

They then analysed how much of the nutrients the animals digested, and how much they excreted.

Not all carnivores can digest plant material efficiently, but sharks fed the seagrass-heavy diet all gained weight, the team found.

The animals were found to be as good at digesting fibre and organic matter as young green sea turtles - a species that transforms from eating an omnivorous diet in youth to committed vegetarianism in adulthood.

Leigh described the results as “surprising”.

“Bonnetheads have a digestive system that is very similar to other closely-related species that are definitely strictly carnivorous, so the fact that they are acting like omnivores is truly remarkable!” she said.

Growing in salty and brackish waters, seagrass meadows are the most widespread coastal ecosystem on Earth.

They help filter water and absorb excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

They also provide a home and nurseries for thousands of fish and invertebrates that make up the lion’s share of the bonnethead diet.

Although sharks lack a secondary jaw that many herbivores use to chew plants, they have highly acidic stomachs which may aid digestion, the researchers said.

With an estimated 4.9 million bonnethead sharks in US waters in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic, the findings have implications for the management and conservation of seagrass meadows.

Understanding which plant matter sharks and other marine predators digest and excrete is critical in the formulation of effective conservation plans, the study authors said.

The creatures may play a previously underestimated role in nutrient redistribution.

“We need to re-evaluate (the sharks’) role in critical seagrass meadow habitats as omnivores as opposed to carnivores,” said Leigh.

With all the evidence pointing to a strict carnivorous diet for shark ancestors, the experts do not know when bonnetheads began eating plants.

But the findings suggest there “could be” other plant-eating sharks out there, said Leigh.