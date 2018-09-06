Share:

TEHRAN - Iran will begin uranium enrichment beyond previous levels if the remaining parties fail to uphold the 2015 nuclear deal, its Atomic Energy Organisation told local media on Wednesday.

“We will not return to previous levels if our counterparts leave the JCPOA (nuclear deal), but will instead reach even more advanced levels,” the organisation’s spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said, quoted by state broadcaster IRIB.

“We are at a considerably more advanced status than when we signed the deal. The country is moving ahead in nuclear activities at a favourable pace,” he added. Iran has repeatedly said it will resume high-level uranium enrichment if the 2015 agreement - which stringently limits its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief - falls apart.

Following the withdrawal of the United States in May, the other parties - Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia and the EU - have vowed to provide Iran with enough economic benefits to keep the agreement alive.

But Tehran is increasingly sceptical that those countries can counter the effects of renewed US sanctions, which have already battered Iran’s economy.

Last week, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran should be ready to “set aside” the agreement if it is no longer in the country’s national interests.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly stated that Iran is sticking to its commitments.

The administration of US President Donald Trump claims the deal did not prevent Iran from eventually working towards a nuclear weapon - which Tehran has denied it is seeking.

Tehran slams Trump over UN Security Council plans

Iran’s foreign minister on Wednesday accused US President Donald Trump of trying to hijack the United Nations Security Council for the purposes of “bullying others” to turn against Tehran.

Trump plans to lead a meeting of the heads of state of the Security Council on Iran in late September, his envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley, announced Tuesday.

With the United States now holding the presidency of the Security Council, Haley said the aim was to put further pressure on Tehran over its alleged violations of council resolutions.

But Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, hit out at the US plan.

“There’s only one UNSC resolution on Iran...@realDonaldTrump is violating it & bullying others to do same,” Zarif wrote on Twitter.

“Now he plans to abuse presidency of SC to divert a session- item devoted to Palestine for 70 yrs - to blame Iran for horrors US & clients have unleashed across (Middle East) #chutzpah.”

Washington has sought to build up international pressure on Iran after reimposing tough, unilateral sanctions on August 7 and setting a November 5 deadline for halting Iran’s oil exports.

Those moves came after the United States decided in May to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal, saying it failed to do enough to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons and stop its ballistic missile programme.

In reaction to the reimposition of sanctions, Iran demanded in The Hague that the top UN court suspend the unilateral US sanctions.

Europe has resisted joining the US sanctions move, but this week Japanese media said Tokyo had agreed to suspend crude imports from Iran.