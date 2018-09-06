Share:

TOKYO - Japan scrambled Wednesday to evacuate passengers trapped at a major airport when a tanker slammed into its only access bridge during the most powerful typhoon to hit the country for 25 years. Typhoon Jebi left a trail of destruction Tuesday, killing 11 people and injuring hundreds more as it battered westernJapan with ferocious winds and lashing rain. Winds up to 216 kilometres (135 miles) per hour ripped off roofs, overturned trucks and swept a 2,500-ton tanker into the bridge to Kansai International Airport, the region's main international gateway and a national transport hub.