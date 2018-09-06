Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) termed the killing of Fayaz Ahmad Wani of a Pulwama village in Indian-Held Kashmir by the occupying forces as shocking, and said that killings of unarmed civilians is not acceptable to the civilised world.

The spokesman of Jammu Kashmir National Front expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of Fayaz Ahmad Wani in Chewa Kalan village of Pulwama. He said that using force on protesting civilians is an uncivilised act and cannot be defended. The government forces have become trigger happy and habitual of killing innocent Kashmiri people only because they raise their voice against tyranny.

He strongly condemned the crackdown on dozens of villages in south Kashmir and harassing of the locals in the name of search. He said that all such acts are aimed at making people understand that they cannot even demand their democratic rights in a democratic way. This all is being done by a country which calls itself the biggest democracy of the world, he said.

Meanwhile, a National Front delegation visited senior freedom leader Mr Musa and condoled with him on the demise of his mother. The delegation praised the sacrifices of the family of Musa and said that he has been a friend and companion of jailed National Front chairman, Nayeem Khan. The delegation prayed for the deceased soul and patience of the bereaved.