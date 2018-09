Share:

SIALKOT - The owner of a local brick kiln and his accomplices kidnapped eleven members of a family over bonded labour issue in village Bheelo Mahaar, Daska tehsil here on Wednesday.

On the report of family head Maqsuda Bibi, police have registered a case against kiln owner Younas and his four companions for kidnapping eleven persons Nazia Bibi, Aysha Parveen, Ali Raza, Ibrar, Waqar, Liaqat , Fatima, Arooj Mohsin, Zaryab and Shafqat Ali, with no arrest or recovery in this regard.