PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caibnet Wednesday decided to abolish Ehtesab Commission and instead activate the anti-corruption department at divisional and district levels to wipe out the menace of corruption practices.

The provincial cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mehmood Khan noted that there was no need of Ehtesab Commission in the presence of National Accountability Bureau and Anti-Corruption Department. It observed that KP government could not bear the expenses of KP Ehtesab Commission therefore decided to abolish it henceforth, said Shaukat Yousafzaid, the spokesman of the provincial government while talking to media after the meeting.

He said the cabinet vowed to strengthen local government system and police by bringing reforms into the two systems, he added. The cabinet also formed committee for police and local government reforms in tribal districts, which have been merged with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The cabinet also decided to make amendments in relevant laws for police reforms and speedy and cheap justice system in the province.

The cabinet also formed a committee for civil service reforms, which would be headed by chief minister.

The cabinet also decided award contract of Chasma Right Canal project to a Chinese company, which would cost $1.2 billion. The project would help resolve the water supply problem in southern districts.

The undeserving people would be excluded from Sehat Insaf card system, while the deserving people would be given the cards. The minister and secretary of health would be responsible for taking care of the health cards.

Meanwhile, Taimur Zafar Jhagra said that the provincial cabinet also finalised 100-day plan for the provincial government that would focus on health, education, agriculture and livestock sectors.

He said the cabinet has decided to get approval of special package from the federal government for merger of tribal areas into KP through swift transition.