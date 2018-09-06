Share:

Lloyd at the double as US women rout Chile

SAN JOSÉ - Carli Lloyd struck twice as the United States warmed up for next month's Women's World Cup qualifiers with a 4-0 rout of Chile Tuesday. Lloyd grabbed her 101st and 102nd international goals as the US women proved too strong for the Chileans, who had suffered a 3-0 defeat to the Americans in a friendly last Friday. The US women scored in the 34th minute when Mallory Pugh bundled in a rebound from a missed Alex Morgan penalty attempt. Talented playmaker Tobin Heath then made it 2-0 for the reigning world champions, punishing lax marking in the Chilean penalty area to lash home a finish into the roof of the net. The win extended the US women's unbeaten streak to 21 games and leaves Jill Ellis's side brimming with confidence as they look ahead to next month's qualifiers.–AFP

Pekerman quits Colombia coach job

BOGOTA - Argentine Jose Pekerman stepped down as Colombia coach on Tuesday, less than two months after leading the side into the knock-out stages of the World Cup. The 69-year-old had been in the job since 2012 and led Colombia to successive World Cup. A Yerry Mina goal deep into stoppage time gave Colombia a 1-1 draw with England in the last 16 in Russia but the South Americans were then knocked out on penalties. Colombian Football Federation president Ramon Jesurun praised Pekerman's "highly successful" spell in charge. He denied press reports there had been a falling out over pay, saying Pekerman had quit for "strictly personal reasons". Pekerman's contract ended on August 31 and local press were speculating that an extension was being hampered by an inability to agree economic terms.–AFP

Golovkin to 'punish' Alvarez in rematch

LOS ANGELES - Gennady Golovkin ramped up his war of words with middleweight rival Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on Tuesday, vowing to "punish" the Mexican slugger in their upcoming rematch. Unbeaten world middleweight king Golovkin will face off with Alvarez on September 15, a year after their first encounter ended in a hotly contested draw. A rematch planned for May was later cancelled when Alvarez failed a drug test, blaming contaminated meat after testing positive for the stimulant clenbuterol. Relations between the two camps have been marked by animosity ever since Alvarez's failed test, with Golovkin accusing his rival of being a drugs cheat. Alvarez's trainer Chepo Reynoso raised the temperature for the rematch this week after describing Golovkin as a "donkey" who would be easy to beat.–AFP

Short track star Victor An retires

MOSCOW - South Korean born short-track speed skating star Victor An has announced his retirement Wednesday. The 32-year-old An, won six Olympic golds, three for South Korea in 2006 and three for Russia in 2014, has also decided to leave Russia for family reasons. "Unfortunately Viktor An decided to end his career and to leave Russia," Russia's Skating Union chief Alexei Kravtsov said. An competed in the 2002 Olympics as a teenager but in Turin four years later, he became the second Korean to win three golds in one Games. He missed out on selection for the South Korean team in 2010 after falling out with federation. An Hyun-Soo was fast-tracked for Russian citizenship in 2011, took the name Victor An and became Russia's number one short track athlete as the 2014 Games in Sochi.–AFP

Ghouri FC thrash G8 United 8-0

ISLAMABAD – Ghouri Football Club thrashed G8 United FC 8-0 in the quarterfinals of the Jashan-i-Azadi Football Tournament 2018 Wednesday. Ghouri FC were in cruise control in the entire first half and kept G8 United under tremendous pressure. Despite taking the well-deserving lead in the 12th minute through Yasir, Ghauri FC failed to score any further goals in the entire first half. But as soon as the second half started, it were goals from everywhere. Yasir doubled the lead second in the 50th minute while Talat also scored a brace. He scored third goal in the 54th and 4th goal in the 65th minute. Abdullah, Shahzad, Rana and Uzair also scored a goal apiece for the winners in the 68th, 72nd, 77th and 82nd minute to give Ghauri FC a thumping victory.–Staff Reporter