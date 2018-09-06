Share:

HAFIZABAD/Gujranwala - A minor child and two girls were sexually assaulted in three incidents occurred in different areas of Hafizabad and Gujranwala on Wednesday.

According to Hafizabad police source, an eight-year-old girl, daughter of Munir Ahmad of Kassoki was on the way to her school. On the way, the accused identified as Amanullah enticed her away to nearby fields where he assaulted her sexually.

On the complaint of Munir Ahmad, the police have arrested the accused and shifted the victim to the hospital for medico-legal examination.

According to another report, Hassan Abbas,9, son of Irshad Ahmad was on way to a nearby mosque when accused Israr Ali Qasab forcibly took him to a room where he allegedly sodomised him.

On the hue and cries of the victim, the accused managed his escape. The police have shifted the victim to the hospital for legal formalities and started raids for arrest of the accused.

In Gujranwala, a minor girl was allegedly raped by a youth here at Talwandi Khajoor Wali in the remit of Cantt Police here. According to police, five-year-old Zarqa was playing in the street when accused Rafaqat took her to a nearby storeroom where he assaulted the minor. On the application of the victim's father, the Cantt Police have arrested the accused and started investigation.