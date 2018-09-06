Share:



Visitors viewing the displayed stuff during the opening ceremony of exhibition of classic and inheritance from traditional Chinese Lianhuanhua to Modern Comic Art in China Cultural Centre.



Visitor takes keen interest in exhibition of classic and inheritance from traditional Chinese Lianhuanhua to Modern Comic Art in China Cultural Centre



Visitors takes keen interest in the exhibition Classic and Inheritance organized by China Cultural Center at PNCA.



Students of local school perform during a ceremony organized by China Cultural Center at PNCA.