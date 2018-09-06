Share:

KARACHI - Those caught misusing loudspeakers, publishing and disseminating hate material, delivering fiery speeches and inciting people to violence in Muharram will be dealt strictly while the traditional routes of the central procession will not be changed.

This was decided during a high level meeting at the Sindh Rangers Headquarters in Karachi, presided by DG Rangers Sindh Major General Muhammad Saeed. Besides DG Rangers, a large number of Rangers and police officials attended the meeting.

The Rangers and police officials finalised a joint contingency plan ahead of the upcoming Muharramul Haram. The meeting decided that no one will be allowed to fuel sectarian violence. The meeting also decided to conduct snap checking, patrolling and deployment of Rangers and police on the occasion of Muharram as well as Muharram processions.

The meeting also decided the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the government of Sindh and the violators will be dealt strictly. The meeting also appealed the religious leaders to help the law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order situation and also appealed the common masses to get them help in providing information about any suspect or suspected material.

Meanwhile, a meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Karachi, Sualeh Farooqui reviewed the arrangements of security and civic facilities to be provided at the Muharram processions routes, Imambarghas, Mosques and other places where Majalis and Mahafils and other mourning gatherings will be held in connection of Muharrumul Haram.

The meeting decided that special steps will be taken to provide foolproof security to the processions as well as Majalis and Mahafils.

The meeting was attended among others by the Municipal commissioner KMC Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, Additional Commissioner-I Afzal Zaidi, Additional Commissioner Karachi -II Ghulam Murtaza Memon, all Deputy commissioners, all DIGs of Police, senior officials of Pakistan Rangers, Municipal Commissioners of DMCs, CEOs of Cantonment Boards, Representatives of K-Electric, Religious Scholars including Allama Abbas Kumaili, Allama Furqan Haider Abidi, Shabbar Zaidi, Shamsul Hasan Shamsi and others also spoke on the occasion and shared their suggestions for better arrangements.

Officials of Police, Pakistan Rangers and KMC Municipal Commissioner and civic agencies briefed about the arrangements they have made regarding ensuring security and availability of civic facilities on this occasion.

The meeting was decided that Deputy Commissioners will keep close liaison and coordination with the Ulmas and organisers as well as the officials of concerned departments for further consultation and better arrangements.

It was further decided that KMC, district municipal corporations, Solid Waste Management Board and other organizations would ensure the cleanliness, supply of water, redressal of complaints against the Sewerage Department if any and to ensure no sewerage flow takes place on the routes of processions and at and around the Imambarghas.

Commissioner Karachi said city administration, police and all civic agencies as well as concerned departments will ensure absolute coordination with the organizers and participants of processions.

The Officials of concern departments were assured that proper lighting and cleanliness of the same would be arranged and that there would be no load-shedding, at the identified Imambarghas , Mosques and other sites where Majalis to be held during time of Majalis and Mahafils as well as the at procession routes.

Sukkur security plan reviewed

DIG police Azad Khan reviewed security plan for Muharram in his office with the high level police officers on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Sukkur SSP Syed Asad Raza, Ghotki SSP Dr Asad Aijaz and Khairpur SSP Umar Tufail.

It was decided in the meeting that more than total 10,000 police personnel and 1300 Rangers’ personnel would be engaged on duty during Muharram and in this regard approval also accorded.

The DIG directed to ensure making strict security arrangements on emergency basis in sensitive areas of Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur and Ghotki where Muharram processions passes, venues of Majalis and give special care for installation of CCTV cameras and the monitoring rooms.

While checking system at entrance and exist points of the cities may be made better and carrying out searches of suspected people at the railway stations, bus stands, bridge, barrage as well carrying out checking of the vehicles.

The police officers told the meeting about engagement of 3,160 police personnel in Sukkur, 4,200 in Khairpur and 2,842 police personnel in Ghotki district for security purposes beside 1,300 Rangers’ personnel would also be engaged during Muharram.

The police officers were also directed to get ensured implementation of the policies concerning with Muharram from their sub-ordinate police officials which were chalked out and decided in the meeting. It was told in the meeting that large number police personnel in plain clothes have been deployed in very sensitive areas.