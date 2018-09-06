Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan has advised the (Sindh Solid Waste Management Board) SSWMB to gear up its activities by a abiding its chartered function aimed at creating healthy and hygienic environment.

He was presiding the meeting of the SSWMB, in Sindh Secretariat on Wednesday. The meeting reviewed various functions of the Solid Waste disposal, status of GTS (Garbage Transfer Status) operation system, development work, communication setup, network and software management and general affairs.

The operation and management of landfill sites were also discussed with reference to the progress, thereof.

Azam advised to farm the sub-committees of operation and maintenance, Administration and Human Resources and Finance & Accounts, in accordance with the SSWMB rules. The chief secretary categorically noted that the members should personally attend the meetings instead of attending by their representatives.

The meeting was attended by P&D Chairman Muhammad Waseem, Secretaries of Finance, SSWMB MD and Sindh Public Procurement Rules Authority MD and others.