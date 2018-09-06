Share:

SIALKOT - Pakistan Defence Day is being observed with national enthusiasm and with renewed pledge to uphold the prestige of Pakistan and protect her geographical and ideological frontiers at all costs.

The day will dawn with the special prayers in all the mosques for national solidarity, integrity, prosperity and peace. The main "Hilal-e-Istaqlal" hoisting ceremony would be held at historical Sialkot Fort under the auspices of Sialkot Municipal Corporation.

A large number of the people including women and children have been visiting Shuhada Park in Chawinda to refresh their 1965 War memories as is known as the world's biggest graveyard of 600 Indian tanks. As many as 453 people of Sialkot sacrificed their lives while defending the Motherland in Sialkot during the Sep 06 Indo-Pak War.

The people show keen interest in the Indian tanks and planes displayed there and pay homage to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives while defending the Motherland near Chawinda-Sialkot during the war. They lay floral wreathes on the graves of Shuhada and saluted them for their bravery.

The people of Chawinda wrote the golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland. The world's biggest war of tanks was fought near Chawinda in 1965 in which the local people laid under the Indian tanks with bombs and blew up themselves. They completely destroyed the hundreds of Indian tanks, making Chawinda a graveyard of those tanks. They sacrificed their lives to save the motherland.

The month of September has much importance in the history of Pakistan. Pakistan came into existence as a new state in August while the armed forces of Pakistan saved it from India in September. So, the importance and significance of both the months could never be ignored.

Pakistan retaliated and gave a befitting answer to Indian war aggression as the loyal people of the Pakistan battled against Indian and defended the motherland by sacrificing their lives shoulder to shoulder the armed forces of Pakistan. Indian army was five-time bigger than Pakistan's but the brave people of Pakistan taught several unforgettable lessons to the invader.

September 6, 1965 will remain alive in the history of Pakistan as it saw marvelous spirit of patriotism and faith in the hearts of the Pakistanis who became the front liners with the armed forces of Pakistan for defending the motherland. These spirits touched the heights of excellence and bravery, proving that the whole nation was united and ready at every moment to save it.

The Indian war planes badly bombed the civilian population in Sialkot during the 17 days-long war which left dozens of innocent people of martyred. However, the spirit of loyalty, national defence and courage of the people became higher with each passing moment of Indian bombing. The people from the surrounding of Sialkot including Daska, Sambrial, Chawinda and Chobara had migrated to Sialkot and came on the frontlines to save the land.

The sky was jolted with the high slogans of "Naara Takbeer, Allah Hu Akbar" by thousands of people of Sialkot including women, children, youngsters and the old men.

The people of Sialkot and Chawinda showed their marvelous hospitality to the people migrating to Sialkot city from the Sialkot border villages. They stood united and raised a slogan "Sialkot Tu Zinda Rahey Ga" with the pledges to sacrifice even their lives to defend their Sialkot.

The Pakistan government officially recognised slogan "Sialkot Tu Zinda Rahey Ga" and conferred Hilal-e-Istaqlal Award upon Sialkot on May 07, 1967 for the bravery of the people.

The Pak Army personnel who embraced Shahaadat while defending Motherland near Sialkot borders are include Major Ziaud Din Abbasi (Sitara-e-Jurat), Lt-Col Ch Abdul Rehman (Sitara-e-Jurat), Major Masud Akhtar Kiyani, Captain Hameed Ullah Sunbal, Lt Kaleem Mehmood, Lt Abid Majeed , Naib Rasaaladar Muhammad Khaliq (Sitara-e-Jurat) and AD Saleem (Sitara-e-Jurat).

The brave people of Sialkot and Chawinda while battling shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan repulsed the biggest ever attack of cunning and invading Indian army with 600 tanks at Chawinda.

Chawinda-based Ghazi of 1965 War Subedar (r) Muhammad Ibrahim stated this while recalling his war-memories during informal talks with the newsmen at Chawinda. He recalled that the whole world watched that the Pakistani nation was dropping even the last drops of their blood for defending Pakistan.

"The day reminds us of determination, selflessness and sacrifices of our Armed Forces, which they had made for the Defence of Pakistan," he said. He said that compared to 1965, Pakistan today has emerged as more resilient and vibrant country with strong conventional and non-conventional power.

He recalled his memoires and told the newsmen that the cunning Indian army had also displayed the Pakistani flags on the attacking India tanks to deceive the Pak Army the local people, when the India invaded into Pakistan during the night of September 06, 1965 near Chawinda-Sialkot. Soon, the local people and Pak Army soldiers came to know the reality. Then, Indian Army attacked Chawinda with 600 tanks. It was a major attack, which was repulsed by Pak Army and the local brave people.

Sialkot Cantt Brig Ayaz Masud Khan said, "Defence Day reminds us of the indomitable courage and unmatched sacrifices of our gallant men who 50 years ago, proved the world that the Defence of Pakistan is unassailable. September 6 stands out as a symbol of our enduring display of unity, faith and discipline as a nation."

A notable, Haji Saeed Butt, told the newsmen that the entire Chawinda and surrounding villages were ruined during the war and the land was littered with the dead bodies of the Indian army men. The monuments of 1965 War were established at Chawinda to pay homage to the armed forces of Pakistan and local people.