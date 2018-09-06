Share:

LAHORE - A 110-member delegation of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore visited Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan on Wednesday.

Vice Chairman of Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed welcomed the delegation along with other office-bearers of the trust.

He said Muslims of the Sub-continent rendered sacrifices in a huge number to attain this country. They got united under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam. Pakistan is blessed with countless bounties by Allah Almighty. Its geographical importance is undeniable and the whole world is looking towards Pakistan. The Trust is inculcating Two-Nation Theory, Pakistan Movement, services of the luminaries of the movement for Independence and the objective of the creation of Pakistan amongst the young generation. The Trust is proud of the armed forces of Pakistan who are protecting its boundaries bravely. A passion for martyrdom is a guarantee of our existence and this passion can defeat an enemy of a magnanimous size than us.

A young intellectual Mian Salman Farooq said Hindus and Muslims are two different nations and this reality is the basis of the Two-Nation Theory, which is a driving force behind the creation of Pakistan. He also explained the objectives and scope of activities of the Trust to the delegation. Renowned businessman Iftikhar Ali Malik eulogized the fantastic role of Pakistan army and said that it is known as one of the best armies of the world.

In his address Captain Moazzam, Head of the delegation from Navy War College, appreciated the role of the trust in protection and promotion of ideological foundation of Pakistan. He said Pakistan is the first and the last recognition of all of us and we are proud of it. He said a visit to the Trust refreshes the memories of Pakistan Movement which instigates patriotism amongst visitors.

Professor Dr Rafique Ahmed presented him a shield and a set of books on behalf of the Trust. He also presented a momenta to Dr. Rafique Ahmed on behalf of the Navy.

Earlier, the delegation also visited the pictorial gallery of Pakistan Movement setup at the Trust. Justice (r) Khalil ur Rehman, Mian Farooq Altaf and Secretary Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Shahid Rasheed were also present in the sitting.