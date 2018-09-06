Share:

SARGODHA - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry has said that cowardly and dishonest police officer could not ever curb crimes rather brave and honest police officer can do it.

Meanwhile, 637 recruits completed their eight months training and passed out from Police Training School. He was addressing the participants of a passing out parade in police line on Wednesday. In presence of Police Training School Principal Mumtaz Ahmed Deo and other officers, the RPO asked the recruits after the completion of training to get ready to fight against anti-social elements. He said that police duties had never been easy but in present era police would face latest ways of crimes. So in that circumstances cops had to keep high the dignity of police department and also to promote peace and tranquility in the homeland, he said.

He added they prove themselves a good policeman by making citizens as their friends and express civilized manner because police could not control crimes without public cooperation. Meanwhile, 637 recruits completed their eight months training. RPO Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry inspected passing out parade and administered oath to new cops. Honorary shield was also conveyed to the chief guest by the Police Training School administration.

The Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) phase-II is an important milestone in the development of Sargodha, said project officer of Pakistan Resident Mission Asian Development Bank Umar Ali Shah.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) mission visited Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Mazafargarh. Aim of the mission was to introduce Consultant Team (SCE) by Cities Development Initiative for Asia (CDIA) to the management of programme cities concerned.

A technical assistance agreement has already been signed between local Government and community development Department and Cities Development Initiative for Asia (CDIA).

AD Mission was comprised of Sr. Project Officer Pakistan Resident Mission Umar Ali Shah, Project Manager Cities Development initiative Asia Mr. Brian Capati, Environmental and Resilience Specialist Ms. Sosan Jose, Project Director SCE Mr. Romain Vivant, Team Leader Urban Development Specialist SCE Gordon Smith, Urban Resilience Specialist SCE Azim Manji, Deputy Team Leader, Urban Development Specialist SCE Nadeem Khurseed. Project Coordinator SCE, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Khan, Institutional and Capacity Development Specialist, SCE Dina Khan.

PICIIP aims to support Municipal Corporations of intermediate Cities to develop sustainable, vibrant, resilient, innovative and equitable cities. PICIIP will strengthen business process and economic activities as well as provide safe, efficient and sustainable urban Infrastructure through convey solid waste water and drainage solution said Program Director PICIIP.

The PICIIP is consistent with the Punjab Senior Minister Local Government vision for the intermediate urban sector that aims to create sustainable infrastructure and services to support urban centers in Punjab, PICIIP vision is complementing the ongoing efforts of the Government of Punjab to achieve sustainable development goals in intermediate cities, he added.