LOS ANGELES-Olivia Culpo is ‘’so happy’’ for her ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas following his engagement to Priyanka Chopra. The 26-year-old model dated the ‘Jealous’ hitmaker for two years until their relationship turned sour in 2015 and they went through a ‘’tough’’ and publicised break up, but it seems there are no hard feelings between them anymore as she’s over the moon that he’s met someone who makes him happy. Speaking to People.com, she said: ‘’I think that any time anybody can find love, especially in this industry - because it’s difficult. You can see there’s a track record of things not working out. So I’m so happy for him. I wish everybody can find love and happiness. That does not mean I would not wish that for him.’’

Nick proposed to Priyanka, 36, in July following just two months of dating and it seems the 25-year-old singer has already settled into the family well as his future mother-in-law can’t praise him enough. Madhu Chopra said recently: ‘’Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!’’ While the matriarch hopes to see her daughter wed in a ‘’traditional Indian’’ ceremony, she doesn’t expect the couple will tie the knot any time soon as they are both busy with work commitments. She explained: ‘’They haven’t decided on a wedding date yet. It’s too soon. ‘’Both of them have work commitments right now which they need to finish. They will take some time to decide where they want it and when they want it.’’ Olivia, on the other hand, is focusing on her own relationship as she recently rekindled things with her partner Danny Amendola following their split late last year.

She said: ‘’If you want to make something work, you make it work. I always just say that you can’t think about how. You just have to try your hardest and know what feels right.

‘’If it’s meant to be then it should be easy and it should be something that is fun. And if it doesn’t work out then that’s because it wasn’t meant to be. That’s my attitude.’’