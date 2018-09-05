Share:

Rawalpindi-A play titled “Pakistan House” was staged at the Rawalpindi Arts Council in connection with Pakistan Defence Day, here on Wednesday. The stage play was written and directed by Aqeel Anjum while Masood Khawaja, Yar Muhammad, Shagufta Khan, Gohar Hayyat, Imran Rushdi, Sobia Salim, Sapna Shah, Rafaqat Khokhar, Ifraz Wasim, Shehbaz Khan and Shehbaz Anjum were among the actors.

A large numbers of citizens including college and university students witnessed the stage play. Addressing the viewers, RAC Director Waqar Ahmed and former director Nahid Manzoor said the stage play was presented at RAC to pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army. They said the defence of Pakistan is inevitable in presence of sepoy Maqbool Hussain.

They said a series of other programs would also be arranged at RAC to pay glowing tribute to the martyrs.

Meanwhile, Jinnah Iqbal Education Forum will organize “Defence Day Rally” to pay tribute to Shaheed and Ghazis today (Thursday) at 9:30am at B-Block Satellite Town. Chairman JIEF Rana Abdul Baqi, Member Punjab Bar Council Sajjad Akbar Abbasi Advocate and national poet Naseem Sehar will lead the rally. Senior citizens, writers, teachers, doctors and students will participate in the rally.