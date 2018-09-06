Share:

LAHORE - The PML-N has decided to resist abolition of the current local government system as well as cut in the power of the LG representatives.

The PML-N is deeply entrenched in Local Government institution in Punjab after it had won about 90 per cent seats throughout the province in the election held in three phases from December 2015 to March 2016 to finally make the system functional in December 2016. After the PML-N lost the federal and Punjab government to the PTI in July 25 general election, it is left with LG institution for practical political support.

The PTI which took over government just two weeks ago in Punjab, has announced bringing about changes for making the LG representatives more powerful and accountable.

Although the PTI government has as yet not come up with a clear cut decision as to retaining or scrapping the existing the LG institutions, apprehensions loom large that the current system and the LG set up will not stay any more once large scale changes will be introduced in the LG law. It may be mentioned that PML-N government introduced the LG Act originally in 2013 but made the same effective in December 2016 after drastic amendments were brought therein in the meantime. The PTI Punjab government idealizes the LG pattern which it had laid down in KPK after 2013 elections.

The PML-N has now got alarm after the Punjab government blocked funding of the LGs. The Party held a meeting at Model Town here yesterday which was presided over Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and attended by the senior members. The meeting decided to hold convention of its LG representatives in the city on Monday when it will frame future strategy against the probable government measures to curtail their powers, stop funding or disband the existing LG set-up.