The instances of political interference in the matters of the bureaucracy are being reported more and more since the controversial transfer of the District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Gondal in Pakpattan. The stance of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar to launch an investigation into the matter along with the encouraging statements of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure the independence of the civil bureaucracy and facilitating them in cases of political interference are encouraging many civil servants to register their complaints against these incidents - namely in Dera Ghazi Khan, Chakwal, and Rahim Yar Khan.

No matter which political parties these politicians belong to, what matters is that their demands and their control over its functions not only create problems for the civil servants to work independently but these demands also slow down the process and make it less efficient. These civil servants have been hired to perform their jobs and if they have been given the role to promote, demote and transfer individuals, it means that they are qualified for the job and must be given their due space to perform their duty. Political parties must keep a check on their workers and ensure no interference and a strict action against them in case they are found guilty of intervention. It is a fight against the VIP culture and a fight which is very important for the system to grow. There is no law in the country which denounces the respect which should be offered to the civil servants of the country and politicians must respect that.

The bureaucracy must carry forth its work without any pressure and the trend of making themselves heard to the system without any fear must go on. The recent upheaval in the bureaucracy has united them to speak up for their own, and one reason which pushes them the most to highlight these problems is to avoid being answerable to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) later for undeserved appointments and transfers. The government and the judiciary must allow them the space to voice their concerns and facilitate them in the best possible manner to avoid any further clashes between the two sides. No party, ruling or opposition, should be able to interfere in the workings of the independent institutions of the country.