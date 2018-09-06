Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Residents of Hameed Pura colony staged a protest against police failure to arrest the killer of married woman Saba Asif, 30, on Wednesday.

Protesters forced the shopkeepers of Mirwah Road to shutdown their shops. They raised slogans against the police and demanding the immediate arrest of the involved culprits.

Police told The Nation, two unknown persons on a bike hit another bike resultant, Saba Asif, 30, died on the spot owing to her serious head injuries while his husband Muhammad Asif and two children were saved from injuries.

Saba’s body was shifted to civil hospital for autopsy and later, the body was handed over to heirs after legal formality.

Town police have conducted raids and apprehended some suspects and interrogation was continued with them by the police.

However no case of this incident was lodged with town police station till filing of the news.