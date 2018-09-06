Share:

LAHORE - Despite the apex court order to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to tighten the noose around the politicians pressurising bureaucrats to promote favouritism and the chief secretary’s letter to all officers to comply with the court direction, consecutive events in Chakwal, Rajanpur, RY Khan and Pakpattan districts are telling a different story.

On the Supreme Court order, the Punjab chief secretary in May 2016 had directed legislators, ministers, government departments and the field formations for compliance with the court directions in letter and spirit.

The Supreme Court, in famous Anita Turab case, had also clarified that baboos should only follow the rules setting aside any political pressure.

The rift between the AC and DC RY Khan over patwaris’ transfers on political pressure, transfer of DPO Pakpattan by the Punjab CM and then letters of DCs of Chakwal and Rajanpur for transfers on political pressure reflect that the NAB did nothing to comply with the apex court orders to stop this unholy practice.

On these incidents, Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani Wednesday had to direct the DCs to perform their duties in accordance with rules, keeping pleasant relations with elected representatives, and seek guidance from their seniors if they face any difficulty. He added the role of judiciary, legislature, executive and media is of significant importance in guiding people.

Addressing a meeting of administrative secretaries, commissioners and deputy commissioners at Civil Secretariat, the chief secretary said the commissioners of Rawalpindi and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions have been asked to submit a fact-finding report on the letters of deputy commissioners of Chakwal and Rajanpur about political interference in administrative matters.

He also directed the deputy commissioners to make preparations for by-elections and adopt open-door policy to solve people’s problems.

The S&GAD, through a letter to all the provincial cabinet members, secretaries, divisional commissioners and other officials concerned, had issued a stern warning.

The letter of the SC registrar read: “The office of this court is directed to send a copy of this judgment to the chairman, National Accountability Bureau, who is directed to bring this judgment to the notice of all the federal and provincial ministers and the secretaries of all the federal and provincial ministries, divisions and departments in the country, who may stand warned that through this judgment and the previous judgments of this court and of the other courts and tribunals mentioned in this judgment, the legal position on the subject stands sufficiently explained and clarified and if they or their subordinates, in terms of the provisions of Section 9(a)(vi) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, misuse their authority so as to gain any benefit or favour for themselves or any other person, or render or attempt to render or willfully fail to exercise their authority to prevent the rant or rendition of any undue benefit or favour which they could have prevented by exercising their authority, unless the contrary is established in clear terms, criminal intent on their part, for the purposes of provisions of Section 14(d) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, shall from now onwards be more readily inferred than was done by the courts in the past.”

“It is but obvious that a society which allows merit to be sacrificed at the altar of political patronage which does nothing to prevent weakening of the state structure and closes its eyes to injustice is doomed to self-destruct.

It is, therefore, about time that the National Accountability Bureau and the courts of the country come down heavily upon such predators of a strong, just and decent society.”

When contacted, a DC on anonymity said that politicians have been pressuring officers to promote favouritism since long. The refusal to favour them costs inverse.

The official cited the names of former senior member Board of Revenue Nadeem Ashraf, senior officers Arif Anwar Baloch and Sajid Yousufani who bore the brunt of standing firm against political pressure.

The tussle between ex-Higher Education Minister Syed Ali Raza Gilani and the then HED Secretary Capt (r) Naseem Nawaz, former Irrigation Minister Yawar Zaman and former secretary Capt (r) Saif Anjum and many more incidents could be quoted where politicians pressurised officers.

A senior secretary affirmed a similar conflicting situation was reported in the Livestock and Dairy Development Department where differences erupted between the then Secretary Nasim Sadiq and the then Parliamentary Secretary Arshad Jutt, which created an untidy working environment in the department.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Amjad Ali Khan was also repatriated to Islamabad due to complaints of the provincial ministers. He quoted that a dispute between former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah and chief secretary Sajjad Saleem Hotiana erupted when the chief secretary refused to leave office until the federal government issues such orders.

Transfer of former IGP Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja by the PPP government and the court interference could be another example. A schoolteacher in Sargodha was beaten up and his legs were fractured by an influential member of PML-N and when the DPO took action against the culprits, he was transferred to Gilgit as a punishment for his good work.

A law officer of the Irrigation Department, Tariq Niazi, was transferred from Lahore to DG Khan, a remote city, as he refused to obey illegal orders of the law minister, said a source.

Moreover, TT Singh DCO Waqas Alam, Faisalabad DCO Noorul Ameen Mengal and many more had to suffer due to political transfers and then face ‘political proceedings’ in the Punjab Assembly’s privilege committee.

Former state minister Rana Afzal Khan and MPA Amjad Ali Javed had moved motions on refusal to obey their orders.