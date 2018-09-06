Share:

LAHORE - Ch Muhammad Sarwar took oath of office of the governor here on Wednesday at a simple but impressive ceremony held at the Governor House.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali administered the oath. Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani read out the notification of his appointment signed by the President of Pakistan.

High ranking civil and military officers attended the ceremony besides Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar who also congratulated Ch Muhammad Sarwar on becoming Punjab governor and expressed good wishes for him.

The chief minister hoped that Ch Muhammad Sarwar will use this office for public welfare. “We will jointly serve the masses and transform this country as a new Pakistan,” the chief minister concluded.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar was sworn in as Punjab governor for the second time.

Earlier, he had resigned as Governor three years back to join the PTI. He was then the nominee of the PML-N government.