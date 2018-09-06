Share:

PESHAWAR - Former provincial minister and leader of the ruling PTI Shah Farman on Wednesday took oath as 32nd Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a ceremony held in the Governor House.

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth administered the oath to the new governor. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani, former governors, provincial ministers, senators, MPAs, lawmakers and government officials besides PTI leaders and workers attended the oath-taking ceremony.

He replaced former KP governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra who stepped down from the post on August 17 last. And since then, Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani was acting as acting Governor KP.

Before the formal oath-taking ceremony, the appointment order of the new Governor was readout by Chief Secretary Kamran Naveed Baloch before national anthem was played.

In the July 25 general elections, Shah Farman won the PK-70 and PK-71 Peshawar constituencies. He, however, lost the PK-71 seat after a vote recount to Awami National Party (ANP) Khushdil Khan Advocate. On August 16 last, Shah Farman was nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the post of Governor KP. The newly-appointed Governor Shah Farman on Wednesday tendered his resignation from the provincial assembly seat PK-70 to take oath of his new office of Governor KP.

Earlier, Farman served as the provincial information minister in the previous PTI government. The oath-taking ceremony of KP Governor was delayed just because of the presidential elections which concluded on Tuesday last. Shah Farman belongs to the Badbher village located on the outskirts of the Peshawar city.

The new Governor KP has also served as organiser PTI Peshawar division. Moreover, his portfolio in the PTI last government in the province of provincial minister for public health engineering.