Share:



Swiss President Alain Berset (R), his wife Muriel Zeender Berset (L) welcome King Philippe of Belgium (2nd L) and Queen Mathilde of Belgium (2nd ) prior to a meeting of the heads of six German speaking countries in Sils Maria, Switzerland.



Swiss President Alain Berset (R), his wife Muriel Zeender Berset (L) welcome Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein (2nd L) and Hereditary Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein (2nd R) prior to a meeting of the heads of six German speaking countries in Sils Maria, Switzerland



Swiss President Alain Berset (R), his wife Muriel Zeender Berset (L) welcome German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (2nd L) and his wife Elke Buedenbender (2nd R) prior to a meeting of the heads of six German speaking countries in Sils Maria, Switzerland



Swiss President Alain Berset (R), his wife Muriel Zeender Berset (L) welcome Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg (2nd L) and Grand Duchess Maria-Teresa of Luxembourg (2nd R) prior to a meeting of the heads of six German speaking countries in Sils Maria, Switzerland. The heads of German speaking Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Belgium, Austria and Germany met on September 5.